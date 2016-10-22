Football Soccer Britain - Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 16/17 - 19/8/16Manchester United's Marcus Rashford warms upReuters / Darren StaplesEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or...

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford insists mental strength is needed as much as ability in order to come away with victory at Chelsea in Sunday's Premier League clash.

After three back-to-back defeats last month, United are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions after holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Monday and easing to a 4-1 Europa League win over Fenerbahce.

"You never know how the game is going to be until you get out there but I think it's important we get into the game and start fast," Rashford told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"That's what we did against Liverpool – we got into their faces and showed we weren't going to be pushed around, and we need to go there with a similar attitude. The bigger the games are, the better for us."

The 18-year-old Rashford feels United must not allow Antonio Conte's side time and space at Stamford Bridge.

"We have to try to keep them quiet and give ourselves the freedom to play as well, but it's a difficult thing to do, especially away from home, so we have to have the same mentality and mindset as we did at Anfield," he said.

Manager Jose Mourinho's side sit seventh in the league table, but can leapfrog Chelsea, who are fifth, with a win on Sunday.

"In these games, it's a lot to do with one-v-ones and, if you get the better of your opponent, maybe you get the better of the game; that could be the situation on Sunday, so I think we have to work hard individually and collectively to get a result," Rashford added.

"They have a very strong squad. They've been a bit up and down but the manager has got them in a good shape and structure, and I think they've got a good plan of where they want to be."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)