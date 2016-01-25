Brighton promoted to Premier League
LONDON Brighton and Hove Albion were promoted to the Premier League as goals from Glenn Murray and Solly March secured a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Monday.
LONDON Bookmaker Williams Hill has cut its odds to 2/5 that Manchester United's Louis Van Gaal will be the next Premier League manager to leave his post after Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Southampton.
"For the first time, even Louis Van Gaal has admitted that he has failed and if he is not pushed, he could well walk," William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said on Monday.
"The fans have -- or they had -- great expectations of me, and I cannot fulfil them, so I am very frustrated because of that," Van Gaal said after his team's sixth league loss of the season.
Van Gaal is also 6/1 to part company with United before their next game, an FA Cup fourth-round clash at Derby County on Friday, with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho an even-money favourite to replace the Dutchman.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Brighton and Hove Albion were promoted to the Premier League as goals from Glenn Murray and Solly March secured a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Monday.
BOSTON Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produced a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races on Monday by conquering the race's hilly final miles to establish their dominance.