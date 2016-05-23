Louis van Gaal was sacked as Manchester United manager on Monday, two years into his three-year contract. Here are the key moments of the Dutchman's time at Old Trafford.

July-August 2014: Having guided the Netherlands to third place at the World Cup, Van Gaal makes a flurry of signings in a bid to overhaul United's squad, including Argentina winger Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for a British record fee of 59.7 million pounds ($86.45 million).

August 2014 - Van Gaal's competitive debut ends in a 2-1 home defeat by Swansea City. Following a humiliating 4-0 League Cup defeat at third-tier MK Dons, he is forced to abandon his preferred 3-5-2 formation.

November 2014-May 2015: After 10 Premier League matches, United are ninth with 13 points but Van Gaal accomplishes the minimum requirement by finishing fourth in his first season, clinching a Champions League playoff berth.

June-August 2015: He offloads a number of players, including strikers Robin van Persie, Radamel Falcao and Javier Hernandez. Van Gaal also sells Di Maria to Paris Saint Germain after the gifted Argentine failed to fit into his system.

Signs Germany's 2014 World Cup-winner Bastian Schweinsteiger from Bayern Munich to add to the purchase of Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from PSV Eindhoven. On transfer deadline day, little-known 19-year-old French striker Anthony Martial joins from AS Monaco for 36 million pounds.

September 2015: Pundits and fans criticise Van Gaal for a boring strategy that goes against the club's tradition of entertaining football. Uninspiring performances are initially vindicated by good results with United top of the league after seven games.

October-December 2015: After a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal, five goalless draws in nine games are followed by a miserable 11 days in which United are beaten 2-1 at both Bournemouth and at home to Norwich. That followed a 3-2 Champions League defeat away to German side VfL Wolfsburg, which sent them out.

December 2015: Van Gaal says he is worried about his job, having been jeered off the pitch at Old Trafford after the Norwich defeat.

With speculation mounting that the board are starting to consider a replacement, the Dutchman comes under intense pressure as United visit Stoke City on Dec. 26.

Van Gaal's job is hanging by a thread after a 2-0 defeat but he steadies the ship with a 0-0 home draw against Chelsea.

January 2016: A 2-1 home win over Swansea City signals a mini-revival, boosted by a 1-0 win at fierce rivals Liverpool as Wayne Rooney rediscovers his scoring touch.

But Van Gaal feels the heat again after a 1-0 home loss to Southampton, when he is booed into the Old Trafford tunnel and concedes the fans were right to voice their discontent.

February-March 2016: A 3-0 home win over Stoke signals another false dawn as United then suffer a 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Sunderland and an embarrassing Europa League first-leg defeat away to Danish side Midtjylland.

He gets another lease of life after 18-year old striker Marcus Rashford scores four goals in his first two games for the club, a 5-1 return leg win over Midtjylland and a 3-2 Premier League victory against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Van Gaal's relief is short-lived, however, as United suffer a 1-0 reverse at West Bromwich Albion followed by a shambolic display in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

April-May 2016

Liverpool knock United out of the Europa League but Van Gaal keeps the critics at bay with a 2-1 victory over West Ham United in an FA Cup quarter-final replay. Martial grabs a stoppage-time goal to win the semi-final against Everton.

A 3-2 Premier League defeat at West Ham means finishing fourth in the table is out of United's hands and Manchester City's draw at Swansea condemns Van Gaal's team to fifth spot.

Jesse Lingard's spectacular volley secures a 2-1 extra-time victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley, United's first major trophy for three years to ensure Van Gaal leaves the club having won silverware.

