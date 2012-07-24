Tottenham Hotspur's Luka Modric reacts after missing a chance to score during their English Premier League soccer match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric will be fined for refusing to take part in the North London club's pre-season tour of America, manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed.

The 26-year-old, who is being linked with a move to Spanish club Real Madrid, did not join team mates as they flew out to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Modric's fine is likely to be deducted from his £80,000 a-week wage.

Spurs have since confirmed on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) that the player has returned to London to begin pre-season training.

Villas-Boas was open about the transfer interest being shown in the Croatian international and said the club had been given no option but to reprimand Modric for his no-show.

"Unfortunately for him he is going to have to be fined by the club for not being present," Villas-Boas told reporters ahead of Tottenham's pre-season friendly with Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday.

"He is a player who has offered so much to Tottenham so we have to have a sense of respect for what he has done over the years for us, but the chairman feels that the fact he is not present is not common professional behaviour.

"It's the first time that the player is taking this behaviour. He has had interest in the past, but he has always behaved professionally.

"We've never doubted his human qualities, so we don't know what kind of advice he is receiving. The only thing we can take into account is that the club has to take actions regarding a player missing on club duty.

"This type of player revolt is not new, but I think the club has to protect themselves, there is plenty of time left in the market."

Modric has four years left on his current deal at White Hart Lane and carries a £40 million price-tag.

