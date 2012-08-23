Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON Wigan Athletic have accepted Chelsea's fifth bid for their winger Victor Moses, the club said on Thursday.
The European champions have pursued the 21-year-old Nigerian since the end of last season and have finally been given permission by Wigan to talk to Moses.
"The club can confirm that after four unsuccessful bids from Chelsea for Victor Moses, a fifth bid has today finally met the valuation and terms set by Wigan Athletic and been accepted," Wigan said on their website (www.wiganlactics.co.uk).
Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo has already bought several attacking players in the close season including Brazilian Oscar, Belgium's Eden Hazard and Marko Marin from Germany.
The London club have won their opening two games of the season.
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
AUSTIN, Texas High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.