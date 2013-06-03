Real Madrid's coach Jose Mourinho looks on as he enters the pitch before their Spanish first division soccer match against Real Sociedad at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, northern Spain, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

MADRID Jose Mourinho gave the strongest indication yet that he will return as Chelsea manager by telling a Spanish TV football show that he hopes to take charge of the London club by the end of this week.

Mourinho ended his three-year reign at Real Madrid with a 4-2 home La Liga win over Osasuna at the weekend, and in his last interview in Spain, on the Punto Pelota show, he appeared to end speculation surrounding his future plans.

"I'm going to London on Monday and I think that between Monday and the end of the week I will be the Chelsea manager," the 50-year-old Portuguese said.

"I feel the people there love me and in life you have to look for that.

"Life is beautiful and short and you must look for what you think is best for you," added Mourinho, who has also enjoyed successful spells as coach of Porto and Inter Milan.

Mourinho originally joined Chelsea in 2004 and won back-to-back Premier League titles from 2005 before leaving the club by "mutual consent" in September 2007.

The west London club have yet to confirm a deal has been agreed with their former manager.

On Sunday, the Premier League inadvertently posted a pre-written story on its official website announcing Mourinho's much-awaited return before apologising to Chelsea for the "publishing mistake".

