LONDON Jose Mourinho said it is memories rather than medals that motivate him as his Chelsea side sit on the brink of a first Premier League title for five years.

Victory against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday will secure Chelsea's first title since 2011 and Mourinho's third after triumphs in 2005 and 2006 -- but the 52-year-old said the imminent arrival of a 22nd trophy as manager does not drive him.

"I have replicas of every cup I won and I don't care about the replicas or the medals," Mourinho told reporters. "The meaning is the important thing.

"What stays forever is the feeling, the emotion, the memory of the moment. I have clear in my memory every one of these moments I lived."

Mourinho's Chelsea have topped the table since Aug. 30 and have only tasted Premier League defeat twice in a relentless pursuit of a fourth title.

In recent weeks the champions elect have grinded out gritty wins against Queens Park Rangers, Manchester United and Leicester City whilst last weekend's goalless draw against Arsenal was greeted by jubilant celebrations from Chelsea's players and supporters.

Should Chelsea beat their London rivals on Sunday the euphoria of securing the title will only be fleeting for Mourinho before the self-proclaimed 'Special One' moves on and refocuses on the next challenge.

"Normally it's a flash," he added. "The moment finishes, the final or the game that gives you the league, and you have like a flash of the people you love most, the people who are with you, a little bit of the most important moments that lead to that trophy.

"It's like a quick flash. And, with me, five minutes later, move on."

Should Chelsea defeat Palace they will be granted a guard of honour by Liverpool in their next fixture, the Reds manager Brendan Rodgers said.

"Absolutely. This club is built on dignity, respect and class. So whoever the champions, and wherever it is, that's what you do," he told reporters.

