Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct for comments made to the referee during last weekend's Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Tuesday.
Mourinho was sent to the stands by referee Mark Clattenburg for the second half of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday after reportedly complaining about a penalty decision that did not go United's way.
"It is alleged that in or around the tunnel area at halftime he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a Match Official," the FA said.
Mourinho was also charged with misconduct by the FA last week for comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor ahead of United's Premier League game against Liverpool.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mitch Phillips)
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.