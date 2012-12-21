Everton's manager David Moyes is seen before their English Premier League football match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, South Wales September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

PARIS Everton manager David Moyes, highly-regarded for the job he has done in his 10 years at Goodison Park, has one eye on a future coaching position abroad - with Germany his desired destination should the opportunity arise.

"I have always hoped to coach abroad. If I could chose, I probably would move to Germany. Partly because of their mentality, which is similar to mine... straightforward, hard-working," Moyes, 49, told Friday's France Football magazine.

"I'm also passionate about what has happened in the German football. They seem to have found a system of raising young players.

"Look at Dortmund. I watch them play against Manchester City (in the Champions League). Fantastic!"

German champions Dortmund finished top of their Champions League group ahead of Real Madrid, while Manchester City were eliminated from all European competition.

Moyes, who has guided Everton to sixth place in the Premier League this season, also hailed Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller after seeing the forward playing with Germany in 2010.

"I had never seen before a player calling for the ball the way he did that day," he said, citing Mueller among a list of players he would like to sign, but cannot afford to bring to Everton.

The two other players he named were also German - Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil.

