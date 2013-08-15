Manchester United's Manager David Moyes reacts during his friendly match against A-League All Star XI in Sydney July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON New manager David Moyes has criticised the series of fixtures Manchester United have been handed at the start of the season, hinting it is a deliberate ploy by the Premier League to give them a tough opening.

The champions travel to Swansea City on Saturday for their first match of the new campaign but among their next four games the champions host Chelsea and travel to Manchester City and Liverpool.

"I think it's the hardest start for 20 years that Manchester United have had," said Moyes who took over in the close season following Alex Ferguson's retirement.

"I hope it's not because Manchester United won the league quite comfortably last year that the fixtures have been made much more difficult," Moyes told the BBC on Thursday.

"I find it hard to believe that's the way the balls came out of the bag, that's for sure."

Moyes added that no decision had been made on whether unsettled striker Wayne Rooney, who has missed most of pre-season but played over an hour for England in their 3-2 win over Scotland in a friendly on Wednesday, would take part in Saturday's match.

Both sides have had competitive action in recent weeks. United beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the Community Shield on Sunday while Swansea defeated Swedish club Malmo in a two-legged Europa League qualifier.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale, who is wanted by Real Madrid, will not play at promoted Crystal Palace on Sunday after suffering a series of niggling injuries that have prevented him taking a full part in pre-season.

LAMBERT BOOST

Luis Suarez will miss Liverpool's home match with Stoke City on Saturday because he is still serving a 10-game ban for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic last season.

Although, given the Uruguay striker has been banished from the first team squad over comments he made about wanting to leave Anfield, it is unlikely he would have played anyway.

One attacker who is raring to go is Southampton's Rickie Lambert, 31, who celebrated his England debut with the winning goal on Wednesday and will lead the line when his team travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

"Just getting called up was a massive confidence boost and it made me feel superb. The way it has gone will make me even more confident so I will take that into Saturday," he told the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

Jose Mourinho's second spell in charge of Chelsea begins with a home game against promoted Hull City on Sunday.

While he is yet to land a big-name striker to compliment Fernando Torres, Romelu Lukaku and Demba Ba, his pursuit of Rooney appears to have helped him win the mind games with United ahead of the kickoff to the season.

Arsenal, who finished one place behind London rivals Chelsea in third spot last season, could be without midfield pair Santi Cazorla and Mikel Arteta when they entertain Aston Villa at The Emirates on Saturday.

Monday night's match will see last season's runners-up Manchester City host Newcastle United who will be without on-loan striker Loic Remy, their one significant piece of business in the transfer window to date.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)