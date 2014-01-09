Manchester United's manager David Moyes awaits the start of their English League Cup semi-final first leg soccer match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Manchester United manager David Moyes, reeling from three defeats in a row in 2014, must think that every cloud has a silver lining after being nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for December.

Moyes's side have endured a terrible start to the New Year but they did manage four wins, a draw and two defeats from seven league matches at the end of 2013.

The Scot has been nominated along with Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini, who went unbeaten in December, Chelsea's Jose Mourinho and Everton's Roberto Martinez.

Chelsea had five wins from seven games, one draw and a defeat while Martinez, who replaced Moyes at Everton, led his side to four wins from six matches, one draw and one defeat.

United started December with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham before subsequent 1-0 home defeats to Everton and Newcastle.

A run of four wins followed, against Aston Villa, West Ham, Hull and Norwich, before United lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham on New Year's Day.

Swansea knocked United out of the FA Cup on Sunday before Sunderland beat them 2-1 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

It is the first time since 2001 that United have lost three games in a row.

