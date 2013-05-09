Everton manager David Moyes gestures during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London in this October 18, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

LONDON David Moyes has been appointed as manager of Manchester United on a six-year contract, the English Premier League champions said on Thursday.

Moyes, the current Everton manager, will take charge of United from July 1. He succeeds Alex Ferguson who is retiring this month after more than 26 years at United.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)