LONDON Fabrice Muamba will cheer on Bolton Wanderers from the stands when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday following a remarkable recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the London club's pitch in March.

Midfielder Muamba, 24, collapsed in an FA Cup quarter-final against Spurs on March 17 and his heart stopped working on its own for 78 minutes. He came out of hospital two weeks ago.

"It feels good to be back doing normal stuff again," Muamba said on this Twitter account on Tuesday.

Bolton manager Owen Coyle added: "We are absolutely delighted that we will be able to welcome Fabrice and his family back to the Reebok (stadium), and we are all looking forward to seeing him.

"It's fitting that the match is between these two clubs and that Fabrice is able to come along. I know Fabrice is very keen to show his appreciation to both sets of fans for their support," Coyle said on the club's website (www.bwfc.co.uk).

The match is of huge importance to both teams.

Bolton are in 18th place, level on 34 points with Queens Park Rangers who are outside the relegation zone thanks to a superior goal difference. Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa sit above them on 37 points.

Tottenham, along with Newcastle United and Chelsea who clash on Wednesday in London (1845 GMT), are challenging for fourth place which brings a Champions League qualifying round berth.

Spurs are fourth on 62 points after 35 games, level with Newcastle and a point ahead of Chelsea.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris)