LONDON Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba was critically ill in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during the FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Players, clubs and fans showed their support for Muamba on Twitter.

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp:

"Praying for Fabrice Muamba. A very very sad day. Hope the young lad pulls through."

Arsenal captain Robin van Persie:

"I'm so sad about what happened to Fabrice Muamba today. Played with him 4 a couple of years. What a great guy. Always a smile on his face."

Former Bolton goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi:

"All our hearts with Fabrice Muamba, one of my closest friends at Bolton.. Im shocked, wishing him a fast recovery."

Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo dedicated his side's 5-0 win over Fiorentina to Muamba:

"He's our colleague, we pray he gets well soon."

Barcelona midfielder and former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas:

"My thoughts are with Fabrice and his family. Stay strong mate. Our prayers are with you."

Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney:

"Hope fabrice muamba is ok. Praying for him and his family. Still in shock."

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker, who scored in the match against Bolton to make it 1-1:

"Doesn't matter who you support..Doesn't matter if you aren't a football fan. Doesn't matter if you aren't religious..Pray for Fabrice Muamba."

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany:

"Critically ill and intensive care" I really hope that this nightmare will be soon over and I wish for Fabrice Muamba to recover fully."

Former Chelsea and Germany midfielder Michael Ballack:

"We want to send our prayers to Fabrice Muamba, his family, his friends and all at Bolton Wanderers."

(Editing by Tom Pilcher)