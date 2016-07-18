Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged patience with new recruit Eric Bailly, saying that the defender will take time to adapt to the demands of England's top flight following his move from Spain.
Bailly, Mourinho's first signing since he took over from Louis van Gaal, put on an impressive display for United as the visitors beat Wigan 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday.
The 22-year-old was part of a Villarreal defence that conceded just 35 goals in 38 league matches last season.
"He's a very young boy coming from a completely different environment, but you could see what he is at this moment," Mourinho told British media.
"This was the first time he has worn a shirt like the Manchester United shirt. He can't speak English and can only communicate with the ones who are French-speakers or Spanish.
"I wanted to give him more minutes because he needs to play more than others. He needs to feel it and start communicating."
The former Chelsea manager also likened the Ivory Coast international to defender Raphael Varane, whom he coached at Real Madrid.
"I will give him everything to try to make him better and better, like I did with other central defenders I've had in my hands," Mourinho added.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.