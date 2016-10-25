Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham - report
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly hopes to play again within two months after injuring his knee in their 4-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on Sunday.
Bailly limped off early in the second half having suffered suspected serious knee ligament damage.
The Ivory Coast defender, who has enjoyed a good start to the season after joining United from Villarreal in June, updated supporters on his Instagram account on Tuesday.
"I wanted to thank you for all the messages of support that I received since the injury," he said.
"I hope to be able to play again for United and The Elephants (Ivory Coast) before two months, God willing," added Bailly who has started all United's league games this season.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.