Manchester United's Anthony Martial looks dejected after missing a chance to score

Anthony Martial has all the attributes to become a great striker, his Manchester United team mate Daley Blind has said.

Following his big-money move from French side Monaco in the close season, Martial has scored eight goals in 27 appearances for United.

Blid is impressed by the talent of the France international as well as how the 20-year-old has adapted to English football.

"He is a big talent, he is still young and we cannot forget that. But you can see on the training pitch and even in the matches already how much quality he has," Blind told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"If he is working that hard like he is now, improving and improving each week, then he can become a really great striker. He is very quick of course, he is strong and I think he is really calm in front of the goal.

"He has everything needed to become a great striker. Now he is evolving and performing in the training sessions, working hard on and off the pitch with his languages and personality, he is coming along really well."

Louis van Gaal's men travel to face second tier side Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday.

