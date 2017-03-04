Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings "jumped into my elbow" after the two came together in a challenge during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Mings seemed to stamp on Ibrahimovic's head shortly before the incident in a fiery 1-1 draw as 10-man Bournemouth dug deep to deny United victory in a game they dominated.

"I went for the ball and it was unlucky he jumped into my elbow. But it was nothing on purpose... I hope he's not injured," Ibrahimovic told MUTV.

Mings denied deliberately stamping on Ibrahimovic, although Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher described his action as "disgraceful".

"Not at all. I would never do that. That's not in my game. Hard and fair is how I like to tackle but off the ball stuff like that isn't in my game," Mings said.

"He (Ibrahimovic) is who he is, he's a good player, he's a physical player. I knew what sort of battle I was going to be in for coming here. And that's what we had all day, it was a battle," he added.

"There was maybe an elbow when the ball came in after, I didn't see it, I felt it."

Ibrahimovic was denied several times by inspired Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc who also saved his weak second-half penalty to complete a rare bad day for the Swedish striker in his first season in England during which he has scored 26 goals.

