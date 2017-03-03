Palmer must deliver, says Renault F1 boss
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Carrick, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, has been reduced to a bit-part role in United's squad under manager Jose Mourinho, having made just 11 Premier League appearances so far.
"(Retirement) almost depends on how long I'm here. I don't think there's many places I'd want to play, if any, after this anyway. I probably would say yes - that would be it if I left in the summer," Carrick told British media.
The 35-year-old Carrick, who was awarded a June 4 testimonial by United on Thursday, has spent 11 years at the club, winning 16 major trophies, including five league titles.
"I haven't really had that much of a conversation with him (Mourinho) at the moment. Obviously that will happen pretty soon. That's something I'm really relaxed about. I'm sure he is as well," Carrick added.
"I've had such a time here, that I don't think (I would go elsewhere). I feel really good, to be honest. You've just got to judge how you go. It can change quite quickly. I feel fine."
United, currently sixth in the league, host 14th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Renault have warned Jolyon Palmer that his Formula One place is not assured and he has to start scoring points after drawing a blank so far this season.
NOTTINGHAM These days Donna Vekic is best known as the girlfriend of three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka but it is easy to forget that five years ago she was tipped as the next big thing.
BERLIN Germany's Confederations Cup target is not so much the title as it is to develop young players with an eye on next year's World Cup in Russia, team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Friday.