Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
Ryan Giggs will leave Manchester United in the close season to explore opportunities in management away from the club, Sky Sports reported on Friday, citing sources.
Giggs has been at United for 29 years and served as interim player-manager when David Moyes was sacked in 2014 and as an assistant coach under Louis van Gaal.
Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who was announced as Van Gaal's replacement last week, is bringing his own management team to Old Trafford with his long-time assistant Rui Faria set to take up the role that Giggs has filled.
The Welshman is currently on holiday in Dubai and is scheduled to return to England at the weekend.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
LONDON England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France due to a knee injury, the English RFU said on Wednesday.
PARIS Monaco came close to a shock French Cup exit at the hands of third division Chambly but scraped through with a 5-4 away win after extra time in the last 32 on Wednesday.