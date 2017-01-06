Midfielder Ander Herrera expects Manchester United to "fight for every trophy" as the FA Cup champions begin the defence of their title with a third round tie against Championship side Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United saw off League One sides Sheffield United and Shrewsbury Town, and Championship outfit Derby County on their way to a 12th FA Cup win last season and Herrera believes the club is obliged to defeat lower tier opponents at home.

"We are United, we have to fight for every trophy and at home against Reading we have the obligation to try to win, to score goals and to get to the next round," the Spaniard told MUTV of their promotion-chasing opposition.

"They are a strong team and are high in the table so it will be difficult but it's a big tournament for us and we want to get to the next round."

In Jose Mourinho's first season at the club, United are currently sixth in the Premier League, have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup and also progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The cup tie will also mark return for former United defender Jaap Stam, who in his debut season as Reading manager has steered the club up to third in the standings after 24 games.

