Manchester United are building a formidable team capitalising on the emergence of several talented youngsters, midfielder Ander Herrera has said.

Louis van Gaal's men have won 10 of their last 15 games in all competitions, clawing back into the race for a Champions League spot with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford showing plenty of promise.

"I think in the last two or three months we have had the feeling that we are cooking a fantastic team. Young players - a fantastic mix between them and the experienced players," Herrera told British media.

"They have the pace. They have the imagination, not only Anthony and Marcus, but also Jesse (Lingard) and Memphis (Depay).

"They have the imagination to make a fantastic team but I don't want to look so far ahead. Now we have a fantastic team, a fantastic chance to win a title and we have the chance to beat Leicester at home because we are in a good moment and we are fighting for the top four."

United, currently fifth in the league, host leaders Leicester City, who need a win to clinch their first English league title on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)