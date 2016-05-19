A club of Manchester United's stature should be vying for silverware on all fronts, midfielder Ander Herrera said, adding that a win in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace on Saturday would raise spirits after a poor season.

Louis van Gaal's men, who finished fifth in the Premier League this campaign, failed to qualify for the Champions League for a second time in three seasons and hope to win their first trophy since taking home the Community Shield in 2013.

"We have to be realistic. United should be fighting for every title. We didn't do that with the Champions League," Herrera told British media.

"We didn't do that with the Premier League. So we have two options. Firstly, feel sorry for ourselves. Or, secondly, get this trophy for the fans, for our club and for ourselves."

United, who ended their disappointing league season with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, scored only 49 league goals all season, their lowest return since 1989-90, which puts Van Gaal's future at the club in doubt.

The Red Devils last won the FA Cup in 2004 and have not made the final of the competition since they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in 2007.

"We are Manchester United and we have to fight for everything. That starts with the FA Cup now. As players at a big club, we have to look for success and we have to be demanding of ourselves and with the club," Herrera said.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Balmforth)