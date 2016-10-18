Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to be more clinical in front of goal after miscuing a header in Monday's goalless draw at Liverpool.

Ibrahimovic, who has struck four Premier League goals this season, combined with Paul Pogba for United's best moment at Anfield, only for the Swede's close-range header from the Frenchman's cross to bumble harmlessly across goal.

"I needed to chase the ball instead of attacking the ball, but still I should have put it at least on the target. But the next game, I will do better," Ibrahimovic told reporters.

"I think the game was a good game, a difficult game at the same time. I mean away against Liverpool - Liverpool are unbeaten against the top teams...I think it was a good result."

United are seventh in the league standings, five points behind leaders Manchester City, and Ibrahimovic said the club were determined to mount a title charge.

"The season is long. I see many teams are losing points at the same time. Any week, different things can happen so it is important to win the games you need to win and stay on the top," he added.

"I mean, if you win two games in the row you're on the top. That's the way it has been so far. If we can get the wins we need to win the points then we are in touch, but it is a long season."

"We are there, we are fighting, we are getting points. We just need to click and then it'll be easier."

United next travel to Chelsea in the league on Sunday.

