Football Soccer Britain - Everton v Manchester United - Premier League - Goodison Park - 4/12/16 Manchester United's Anthony Martial applauds fans as he walks off to be substituted Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

LONDON Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rest goalkeeper David de Gea for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford but will field a strong line-up.

Reserve keeper Sergio Romero will make his sixth appearance of the season and the Cup holders will recall forward Anthony Martial after he missed the last two games.

"This is the second match for us in the FA Cup and I want to do it in a serious way," said Mourinho, whose side reached the League Cup final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Hull City on Thursday. "We have to play with a very good team.

"The only player that is out is De Gea - I'll give him a few days off."

Mourinho challenged Frenchman Martial to keep his place for next week's Premier League game against Hull, having found goals hard to come by this season.

"Anthony will play on Sunday and if he plays magnificently, he will play against Hull in the next match - it's simple," Mourinho said.

"I'm going to play a good team with the responsibility to give fans a good performance at home and with the responsibility to try to win against Wigan."

The match will mark a return to Old Trafford for United's former reserve team coach Warren Joyce who left in November to take over at Championship strugglers Wigan.

"He knows us well and will come with special motivation to play against his old club," Mourinho said.

"I worked at the club with him for a few months but it was enough to know he's a very nice man, a very passionate football man. He took the risk, accepted the challenge and left a good situation at this club.

"His team will be very aggressive, very well organised defensively and also emotional, like the manager is emotional, so it will be a difficult match."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)