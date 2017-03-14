Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final - Stamford Bridge - 13/3/17 Manchester United's Ander Herrera after being shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

Manchester United have been charged with failing to control their players during Monday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the FA said.

The charge relates to an incident in the 35th minute of the match at Stamford Bridge. United have until 1800 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

Referee Michael Oliver was surrounded by several United players after Ander Herrera sent off for a second yellow card after two ill-judged tackles on Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

United manager Jose Mourinho, returning to the club where he won seven major trophies, and Chelsea's Italian coach Antonio Conte also had to be separated after an angry exchange shortly after the sending off.

