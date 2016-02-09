Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj sustained what looked like a hamstring injury while playing for Manchester United under-21s against Norwich City on Monday, the club's website has reported.

The 21-year-old "appeared to be holding his hamstring" when he pulled up in the first half of United's 7-0 victory at Old Trafford and was substituted soon afterwards.

Januzaj has struggled to break into the first-team under Louis van Gaal and recently returned from a loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, where he failed to score for the German side in 12 appearances.

Uruguyan fullback Guillermo Varela, who made his senior debut against West Ham United in December, was also forced from the field a few minutes after Januzaj.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)