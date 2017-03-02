Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has silenced his critics and proved a "nightmare" for the defenders, team mate Phil Jones has said after the striker inspired Manchester United to victory over Southampton in Sunday's League Cup final.
Despite suggestions that the Swede would struggle to adapt to the pace and intensity of the English game, the 35-year-old Ibrahimovic has been in fine form and scored a brace at Wembley to take his goal tally to 26 this season.
"He has great movement off the ball for how big he is. In the air he is hard to challenge against. He is a nightmare for defenders," Jones told British media.
"He had a lot of doubters when he came, (whether he) could do it in the Premier League. He has quietened people down now... He deserves all the credit he gets."
With United pursuing further silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League, as well as a top-four Premier League finish, Jones was eager to add to the club's trophy haul this campaign.
"We are in every competition... It won't be easy but we are still confident," Jones added ahead of Saturday's clash against 14th-placed Bournemouth.
"In the FA Cup we have a tough tie away to Chelsea (on March 13) and in the league we need to capitalise on people slipping up around us. That starts on Saturday."
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.
LONDON Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.