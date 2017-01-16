Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Juergen Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky to come away with just a point from Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United, the manager claiming the home side were saved by "long ball" tactics.
The visitors led courtesy a first-half penalty from James Milner and with United struggling to breakdown a resolute Liverpool defence, Jose Mourinho brought on Marouane Fellaini and opted for a more direct route to goal.
The change in tactics worked as United sprayed a barrage of long balls into Liverpool's penalty area in the final 10 minutes and finally scored the equaliser late on as Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounced on a Antonio Valencia cross.
"We were the better side. They play long balls in a wild game. We played the better football and had the better plan," Klopp told British media.
"In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls -- (to) Fellaini and Ibrahimovic -- after 80 minutes high intense football it is really hard," Klopp added.
"Usually you can accept a draw at Manchester United but I think after the entire 98 minutes we could have deserved a win."
The draw put Liverpool third in the league, seven points behind Chelsea after 21 games, while sixth-placed United lost ground in the battle for the Champions League qualifying spots.
United next travel to Stoke City for a league game on Saturday, while Liverpool make the trip to face fourth-tier side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)
LONDON Former British cyclist Nicole Cooke questioned Team Sky's drug-free credentials and said she was "sceptical" of Bradley Wiggins' use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) in powerful evidence delivered to a British Parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
DUBAI The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.