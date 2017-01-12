Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Marouane Fellaini's goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Hull City will provide a much-needed boost to the under-pressure Belgium international, according to team mate Juan Mata.
Fellaini has drawn criticism for his performances in the first half of the season and the fuzzy-haired midfielder's running celebration of his second-half goal in the League Cup semi-final looked like a release of emotion.
"I am very happy for Marouane because he has had difficult times since he came to the club. But he is a great guy. He trains always the best he can. I am delighted for him," Mata told the British media.
"I think this will be a boost for his confidence. It was good to hear the stadium singing his name because he deserved it."
Fellaini, who lost his place under Jose Mourinho earlier this season, was booed by his own supporters having conceded a late penalty during a 1-1 draw at Everton in December.
"He is a strong man with experience. He is 29 so he has lived so many things in football but it is not nice when you play in your own stadium and you have not the best atmosphere," Mata said.
"But now it is different and it has changed. I think it is going to be positive for him in the future," the Spaniard added.
Having racked up nine consecutive wins in all competitions, sixth-placed United host rivals Liverpool, who are currently second in the Premier League, on Sunday.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.