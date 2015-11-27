Fulham's head coach Rene Meulensteen waves before their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at Craven Cottage in London November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Manager Louis van Gaal's Manchester United team are too rigid and are being crippled by a lack of freedom, according to former first-team coach Rene Meulensteen.

United's style under Van Gaal has already been criticised by former midfielder Paul Scholes and Dutchman Meulensteen added that the team seemed to have lost the "obligation to entertain" and bemoaned their lack of adventure.

"The word is maybe rigid at times," Meulensteen was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"You see players where the ball could have been played forward with a little bit of risk but they tend to go square or back. That's what the fans dislike at the moment.

"When Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm there was a clear style and identity but we also gave them the freedom to come up with their own solutions. There's a lack of freedom now," he added.

United sit second in the Premier League table, a point adrift of leaders Leicester City who they face on Saturday.

Their last outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League that left their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages hanging in the balance.

United, on eight points, have to visit leaders VfL Wolfsburg, who have nine, on Dec. 8.

PSV, who are third on seven points, will qualify if United fail to win and they beat bottom-placed CSKA Moscow at home in their final game.

United's fans have turned on the team a number of times already this season, voicing their disapproval at the stale fare being served up. Scholes has not minced words either, describing them as "boring" and saying he would not enjoy playing under Van Gaal.

Tuesday's failure to find the back of the net against PSV means United have now scored just six goals in their past eight games in all competitions, but Van Gaal has staunchly rejected all previous criticism of their playing style.

"Van Gaal has been hearing this message for quite a while now," said Meulensteen, who worked under Ferguson.

"He will say: 'We are second in the league, if we beat Wolfsburg we will be in the next round of the Champions League, so we are still making progress.'"

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)