Southampton stun Liverpool to reach League Cup final
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to reach the League Cup final with a 2-0 aggregate victory in their last-four clash.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will stop at nothing to nail down a place in Manchester United's starting line-up following a lacklustre start to the Armenian international midfielder's career at Old Trafford.
Mkhitaryan was expected to play a major role in the club's bid to recapture its glory days after joining in the close season following a successful three-year stint with German side Borussia Dortmund.
"It is true that I get little time on the field but I am not going to give in," Mkhitaryan told reporters after being appointed as goodwill ambassador for the United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) in Armenia.
The 27-year-old, however, has yet to convince manager Jose Mourinho and has been restricted to a bit-part role for the team, making five of his six appearances this season from the bench.
"I went a long way to play in Manchester United, so nothing will prevent me from achieving my dream. I will not retreat, I will find the strength to reach my goal," Mkhitaryan added.
United, who are sixth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Liverpool after 11 games, host fourth-placed Arsenal on Nov. 19.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
PARIS Portugal midfielder Goncalo Guedes has joined Paris St Germain from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions said on Wednesday.