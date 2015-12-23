Former Chelsea soccer club manager Jose Mourinho walks near to his home in London, Britain, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Manchester United has made no official offer to Jose Mourinho to replace Louis van Gaal at the Premier League club, according to the Portuguese manager's agent Jorge Mendes.

"There is nothing. We don't know what will happen in the future, but now there is no agreement. There isn't an official proposal either," British media quoted Mendes as telling Globo Esporte.

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea last week, just seven months after lifting the Premier League trophy with the Blues, following a run that left champions Chelsea one point above the relegation zone.

The three-times Premier League winner issued a statement insisting he will not be taking a sabbatical.

Pressure has been mounting on United's Dutch manager with a six-game winless streak that saw the club bow out of the Champions League in the group stages and out of the top-four in the Premier League.

Mourinho, who worked with Van Gaal during a successful spell at Barcelona, was previously linked to the Old Trafford job when former United boss Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Van Gaal is scheduled for a routine press conference on Wednesday evening ahead of Saturday's trip to Stoke City. Two days later the club will host champions Chelsea.

