Football Soccer - Fenerbahce SK v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group A - SK Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - 3/11/16 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he prepares to come on Reuters / Murad Sezer Livepic

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has no concerns over striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's barren spell as he expects the Swede's "brilliant" attitude to soon be rewarded with goals.

The 35-year-old, who joined the club from Paris St Germain in the off-season, has scored just once in his last 11 appearances after he made a bright start to the campaign.

"He (Ibrahimovic) is playing well for the team. He's creating a lot of chances and missing a lot of goals," Mourinho told British media.

"If I remember Stoke (City), Liverpool, Chelsea, Burnley... he missed a lot of goals but he was fantastic in his dynamic, his working, his building up for the team, he was fantastic.

"In every match in the Premier League, even (if he is) not scoring goals, he's being fantastic. His attitude is always brilliant. He's not a guy afraid of his responsibility, so no problem at all."

Ibrahimovic's lean spell is not the only cause of concern for Mourinho as his side have netted just 13 times in 10 league games, including three straight fixtures without a goal since the 1-1 draw with Stoke on Oct. 2.

United, who have slumped to eighth in the Premier League following a string of poor results, will look to get back to winning ways after the mid-week Europa League loss to Turkish side Fenerbahce when they travel to Swansea City on Sunday.

