Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident the Premier League club will be doing "interesting" business during the next transfer window while acknowledging that he may not get all his first-choice targets.

United have been linked by the British media with a host of big-name players, including Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann and Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

"I'm sure, at the end of the summer, probably we won't have exactly my first options, because it's difficult to succeed in every attempt," Mourinho told reporters. "But I'm sure we're going to do something interesting.

"Something to improve our team for next season. I'm not a silly manager to say I give the names and you have to give me the players - not at all.

"I give the names, I give the options, I give the second options in case the first options are not possible, but I give all the information based on my analysis, my experience and projections for the future."

United, who are fifth in the table and host eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday, face a challenging month with nine games including the Manchester derby and a home match against runaway league leaders Chelsea.

