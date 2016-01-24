Former Chelsea soccer club manager Jose Mourinho walks near to his home in London, Britain, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jose Mourinho's agent has dismissed as "absolutely ridiculous and totally absurd" a report that the Portuguese wrote a 'love letter' to Manchester United to trumpet his case to be their next manager.

Mourinho, one of the world's most successful managers, has been consistently linked with the job at Old Trafford since he was dismissed by Chelsea in December and while United have been labouring under the stewardship of Louis van Gaal.

A report in the Independent on Sunday newspaper said the two-times Champions League-winning manager had written a six-page letter to United explaining his strong desire to manage the club and outlining his plans.

Described as a 'love letter' to the club, it is claimed Mourinho even went into detail about how he would be willing to adapt his style to meet United's traditional attacking ethos.

The report emerged on Saturday night and United declined to comment at the end of a day which saw Van Gaal and his team booed off the pitch by supporters at Old Trafford after another sterile performance in a 1-0 defeat by Southampton.

On Sunday, Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes strongly denied the claims.

"It does not occur to anyone that a coach like Jose Mourinho can write letters to clubs offering their services. It is absolutely ridiculous and totally absurd," Mendes said on his management company's website, www.gestifute.com.

Mourinho's second spell at champions Chelsea, where he enjoyed huge success until their spectacular implosion this season, ended in December with his confidants suggesting the 52-year-old was keen on a quick return to the managerial fray.

His affection for United and their former manager Alex Ferguson is well documented and Mourinho was linked with the job after the Scot's retirement until the club plumped for David Moyes as successor.

