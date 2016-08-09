ROME Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has praised Paul Pogba following his former club mate's world record transfer to Manchester United.

Pogba's return to his old club United was confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with the French international costing a fee of 89 million pounds according to British media reports.

"Paul did very well here," Pjanic told Sky Sport Italia, "leaving beautiful memories for the club, the fans and his team mates.

"Sometimes there comes a point when a player feels like they need a change of scene. We wish him good luck."

Midfielder Pogba won four Serie A titles and two Italian Cups with Juventus and Pjanic, a 32 million euro (£27.37 million) recruit from AS Roma in June, is confident the 'Old Lady' of Serie A can continue to be successful.

"Juventus have built a good team," the Bosnian international said. "They're a club which is aiming to win and always wants to improve."

Pjanic could make his league debut for Juventus when they begin their Serie A title defence at home to Fiorentina on Aug. 20.

