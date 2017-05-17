Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is delighted to receive the backing of Jose Mourinho and says he has worked hard to get in the manager's good books.

The 19-year-old is United's second-highest goalscorer with 11 in all competitions and Mourinho has lauded the England international's work ethic, saying he was one of his most trusted players at the club.

"It's a massive thing when a manager like him says that," Rashford told Premier League Productions.

"The best thing about it is that you've earned it. He didn't just come in and say 'there you go – play every game'. He's made us all work for his trust and respect.

"Sometimes it's difficult and sometimes it's easier but the players are all battling and improving to work for him. It's massive for us and you can see how everyone's come on this year."

United's 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday confirmed the club would finish outside the top four for a second straight year and the Europa League final against Ajax is now a must-win if they are to secure a Champions League spot next season.

"We've got to keep fighting till the end... " Rashford said.

"We've had so many games in the Europa League, so we've got many different experiences together and it's done us good getting this far."

United face Southampton later on Wednesday and host Crystal Palace in their last league game on Sunday before travelling to Stockholm for the Europa League final on May 24.

