Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo suffered an injury in training on Saturday and was doubtful for Saturday's FA Cup final, the club said.

Rojo and midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, who was ill, were not named in United's matchday squad for the cancelled Premier League match against Bournemouth.

Argentina international Rojo, who had undergone surgery after dislocating a shoulder in training in December, faces a race against time to get fit for United's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Saturday.

United are sixth in the Premier League table and would move above Southampton into fifth with a draw or victory in their last match against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

