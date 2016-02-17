Manchester United's player Wayne Rooney speaks during a news conference on the eve of their Champions League Group B soccer match against CSKA Moscow at the Arena Khimki stadium outside Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been left out of the 18-man squad travelling to face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday, the Premier League club said on their website (www.manutd.com).

British media reported that Rooney has damaged knee ligaments and will be out of action for about two months.

With United fifth in the league table, six points off the top-four, the 30-year-old striker recently said that winning the Europa League or the FA Cup could save their disappointing season.

Combative midfielder Marouane Fellaini was another notable absentee and full back Matteo Darmian will not be involved after dislocating his shoulder during Saturday's 2-1 league defeat by Sunderland.

United manager Louis van Gaal picked a young squad to face Midtjylland, including Regan Poole, Joe Riley and James Weir who could make their first-team debuts.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond/Toby Davis)