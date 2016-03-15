Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has said he expects to make his first-team return from a knee ligament injury next month.

Rooney has been out for eight games and will miss England's upcoming friendlies against Germany (Mar. 26) and Netherlands (Mar. 29) but is eyeing a return for United's Premier League fixture against his former club Everton on April 3.

"My recovery is going as planned. I don't know for definite but (I should be back) after the international break," Rooney said as he attended the unveiling of United's partnership with Gulf Oil International on Monday.

"It has been eight games now I have missed and I didn't realise it was that many. It has been frustrating."

The 30-year-old striker said he would have plenty of time to prove his fitness ahead of England's Euro 2016 campaign in France which begins in June with Group B matches against Russia, Wales and Slovakia.

"There could be ten games left for United, plus the England (warm-up) games, so I don't think that (being fit for the Euro 2016) would be a worry."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)