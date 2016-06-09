England striker Wayne Rooney says it is highly unlikely that a scenario would arise causing him to switch allegiances to any Premier League side other than Manchester United or boyhood club Everton in the future.

The 30-year-old, who will captain his country at the European Championship in France, joined United as an 18-year-old from Everton in August 2004, in a move that drew criticism from sections of the Goodison Park fan base.

However, Rooney, who has won five league titles with United, thanked both the clubs for their support throughout his career.

"Manchester United and Everton are the only clubs I have played for as a professional footballer," he told United's club website (www.manutd.com).

"I am happy to say now that, whatever may happen in the future, I will never play for another Premier League club.

"Everton and United, along with my family, gave me the support and opportunity to help me achieve my goals and dreams.

Rooney's only two league clubs will face off in his testimonial at Old Trafford on Aug 3.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)