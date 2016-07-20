Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney admits his place in the side is under pressure following the arrival of new star names, but says it goes with the territory at Old Trafford.

"You always feel you have to prove yourself every season, because it’s a dream to play for them," the England skipper said after his first training session under new manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea manager has already begun rebuilding at United, having signed defender Eric Bailly, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

And 30-year-old Rooney acknowledges that puts extra pressure on him.

"I think you always feel pressure when you play for Manchester United," he said after arriving in Shanghai on Wednesday with United for their pre-season China tour.

"It's one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- clubs in the world and it's been a pleasure and a privilege to play for them for so long.

"The appointment of Jose Mourinho is a big appointment for us and we're all excited by it. "We've made some fantastic signings, too. Hopefully, we can have a good start to the season and be successful by the end of it."

Rooney, who has only just begun pre-season training following his involvement with England at Euro 2016, is counting on Mourinho maintaining his track record of leading clubs to immediate success.

Since the retirement in 2013 of Sir Alex Ferguson, who led the club to more than 30 trophies during his 26-year spell, United have managed to add just one to their haul -- the FA Cup last season -- and in the process sacked two managers.

"I've only had one day (training with Mourinho) since we came out, but it was a very good day," he said.

"But I think you only have to look at the teams he's had before, and the success he's had with them, and we're hoping he can bring that to us. I'm excited for it. It's a big season for us."

Mourinho said during his unveiling earlier this month that he intended to sign another big-name player, with Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba heavily linked by British media with a return to the club.

The former Chelsea boss will mark his return to the Premier League when he takes United to Bournemouth for their first game of the season on Aug. 14.

