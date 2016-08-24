Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger says he will not play for another club in Europe despite being unable to seal a place in the squad under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Schweinsteiger, who is yet to make a first team appearance for United this season, has been made to train with the club's reserves and would be sold after Mourinho signed French midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus, according to media reports.

"MUFC will be my last club in Europe. I respect other clubs, but Manchester United was the only one which could make me leave Bayern Munich," Schweinsteiger said on Twitter.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich last year, the German, who announced his retirement from international football last month, was limited to 18 league appearances in his first season due to regular injuries and poor form.

However, the 32-year-old insisted he was ready to compete when called upon.

"I will be ready, if the team needs me. This is all I can say about the current situation. I want to thank the fans for the amazing support over the recent weeks," he added.

Schweinsteiger and Germany forward Lukas Podolski, who also ended his international career earlier this month, will be honoured with a farewell match against Finland in Moenchengladbach on Aug. 31.

Schweinsteiger played 500 matches for Bayern Munich, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the 2013 Champions League. He was also Germany's vice-captain when they edged Argentina in extra-time to win the 2014 World Cup.

