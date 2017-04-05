Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Everton - Premier League - Old Trafford - 4/4/17 Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Henrikh Mkhitaryan wait to come on as substitutes as manager Jose Mourinho looks on Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said full back Luke Shaw used "his body with my brain" during his side's 1-1 draw with Everton on Tuesday and has urged the England international to develop a better understanding of the game.

Shaw, who was criticised for showing lack of commitment by Mourinho last weekend, was recalled to the squad for the Premier League clash against the Merseyside club at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old was introduced from the bench in the second half with Manchester United trailing and his stoppage-time shot led to the penalty that Zlatan Ibrahimovic slotted home to earn a share of the points.

"He (Shaw) had a good performance but it was his body with my brain," Mourinho told the British media. "He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him.

"The communication was possible because we were very close. I was thinking for him, when to close inside, when to open, when to press the opponent, I was making every decision for him."

Shaw, a highly rated teenager when he joined United at the start of 2014-15 season, was making just his 16th appearance of the season after dropping down the pecking order under the Portuguese manager.

Mourinho said he wanted Shaw to accelerate his learning process to fulfil his potential at the club.

"At this level we need the fantastic body he has to play football, the very good technical ability he has, but he cannot play with my understanding of the game," the 54-year-old added.

"He must accelerate the process because he is 21 years old and that is old enough to have a better understanding of the game."

Fifth-placed United are on a 20-game unbeaten league run going into their visit to bottom side Sunderland on Sunday.

