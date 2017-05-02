Manchester United full back Luke Shaw will see a specialist after damaging ligaments in his foot during the Premier League game against Swansea City, British media reported on Tuesday.

Shaw left the field nine minutes into the match at Old Trafford on Sunday, and manager Jose Mourinho said after the 1-1 draw that he suspected the 21-year-old had sustained a "big injury".

United, who also lost centre back Eric Bailly to injury during the match, have a lengthy casualty list, with defenders Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo all sidelined along with top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Shaw has endured a difficult time since returning from a double leg break that kept him out for nearly a year, with Mourinho publicly questioning his commitment and ambition earlier in the season.

United, who are fifth in the Premier League table, a point and a place behind Manchester City with four games to play, take on Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final in Spain on Thursday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)