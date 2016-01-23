Football Soccer - Manchester United v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 23/1/16Manchester United's Wayne Rooney applauds the fans at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Football Soccer - Manchester United v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 23/1/16Charlie Austin celebrates after scoring the first goal for SouthamptonReuters / Andrew Yates

Football Soccer - Manchester United v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 23/1/16Southampton's Shane Long celebrates at the end of the matchReuters / Andrew Yates

Football Soccer - Manchester United v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 23/1/16Manchester United's Daley Blind in action with Southampton's Charlie AustinReuters / Andrew Yates

LONDON Charlie Austin made a glorious start to his Southampton career when the striker's superb late header earned the visitors a 1-0 win over a listless Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 26-year old Austin, who joined the Saints from Queens Park Rangers last week, hammered the ball past keeper David De Gea after an inviting cross.

Southampton repeated their success in the corresponding fixture last season when a Dusan Tadic goal gave them their first league victory at Old Trafford in 27 years.

Following a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at fierce rivals Liverpool last week, United lacked spark and creativity.

Their afternoon was summed up by several harmless efforts by lone striker Wayne Rooney.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)