Reading manager Jaap Stam says his side have "nothing to lose" when the promotion-chasing Championship outfit visit his former club Manchester United for an FA Cup third round clash on Saturday.

Stam, who won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Champions League during a three-year stint at Old Trafford, has hailed the current United squad under manager Jose Mourinho but will arrive prepared to cause an upset.

"We're facing a great team, a great manager. I like how he works and what he does for his team, how we gets things going... and the career that he has made, the trophies that he has won," Stam told Reading's official website. (www.readingfc.co.uk)

"We're not saying we don't have a chance. Everybody has a chance. But it's important that we prepare well for the game and hopefully we can do well and enjoy it."

Stam has urged the Royals to fight hard and not get intimidated against a United side unbeaten in all competitions since early November.

"We've got nothing to lose when we play there. We don't want to give the tie up -- we will work very hard and we are going to fight for it," the Dutchman added.

"And there is no need for the players to get nervous because of the crowd or the game -- they need to enjoy it.

"Obviously, you enjoy it much more if you get a result but this is an opportunity for the players, the team, the club to show themselves to the world in what we are trying to do here."

Reading are currently third in the Championship, eight points behind leaders Brighton after 24 games in Stam's first season at the club.

