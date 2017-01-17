Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON Manchester United have extended Ecuadorian defender Antonio Valencia's contract by a year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
United said on their website (www.manutd.com) that a clause had been triggered to keep the 31-year-old international at Old Trafford until at least June, 2018.
The wing-back has made 271 appearances for United and scored 21 goals, winning six trophies, since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2009.
Valencia has started 23 matches in all competitions this season under manager Jose Mourinho and was voted United's Player of the Month by fans in November.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON Former British cyclist Nicole Cooke questioned Team Sky's drug-free credentials and said she was "sceptical" of Bradley Wiggins' use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) in powerful evidence delivered to a British Parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
DUBAI The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.