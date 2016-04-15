Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is unlikely to play for his club again season due to a knee injury, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury on international duty in March and is in a race against time to prove his fitness to lead Germany in the European Championship in France starting in June.

"I don't think Schweinsteiger shall play this season -- I think, next season, he is prepared. Maybe he is prepared for the European Championship, I cannot predict," Van Gaal told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

United, who are fifth in the Premier League, are vying with local rivals Manchester City for a spot in next season's Champions League.

City, who are in the fourth and final qualifying spot, visit Chelsea on Saturday while United host bottom club Aston Villa, who will be relegated if they fail to win the game.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)